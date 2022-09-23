Much-Awaited! Mom-to be Bipasha Basu to have an intimate Baby Shower tonight, details inside

Bipasha Basu who is all set to welcome her first child with Karan Singh Grover will have an intimate baby shower with her family and close friends who will be attending the function tonight on September 23

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 11:33
movie_image: 
Much-Awaited! Mom-to be Bipasha Basu to have an intimate Baby Shower tonight, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child soon. There are reports that Bipasha will have an intimate baby shower with her family and close friends who will be attending the function tonight on September 23.


Also Read:  Must See! Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares pictures from her ‘Shaad’ ceremony; looks gorgeous basking in the ‘pregnancy glow’


A close friend of Bipasha is hosting the ceremony which will be graced by her friends and family members. The invite for the private affair went viral on social media and left everyone surprised. The tagline of the invite to Bipasha's baby shower read, "A Lil monkey is on the way".

Talking the theme of the baby shower would be "Ladies - Pink and Peaches; Gents - Lavender and Blues". Moreover, the invite also mentioned necessary precautions for COVID-19 as they wanted to ensure safety in the baby shower for the mom and baby. Bipasha and Karan have always been on the Entertainment News.
 

Also Read: Must See! Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu shares pictures from her ‘Shaad’ ceremony; looks gorgeous basking in the ‘pregnancy glow’
Bipasha announced her pregnancy on social media and left her fans shocked with her adorable pictures wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Also Read - On Karan Singh Grover's birthday, wifey Bipasha Basu's series of posts will make you gush over their 'monkey love'


Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover Bipasha Basu Baby Shower Parenthood Bipasha Basu Pregnant Corporate Dhoom 2
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 11:33

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Mahima gets to the evidence of Kairav’s innocence before Abhimanyu; decides to get rid of it
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with every passing day.In the latest episode, we saw that...
Imlie 2: EXCLUSIVE! Actor James Ghadge to join the cast of Imlie 2
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, being among the top 4 shows when it comes...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Abhimanyu does not want to see Akshara’s face; asks her to leave him alone
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting interesting with every passing day. In the latest episode, we saw that...
BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez has been surfacing headlines for quite some time due to link ups with conman Sukesh...
Shocking! 'She is high on weed' netizens troll actress Kareena Kapoor on her latest video
MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry. We have...
Rajjo: Love Is In The Air! A list of apologies followed by Rajjo-Arjun’s tight hug
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
RECENT STORIES
BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll
BIG Update! Actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s designer CONFIRMS the actress’ relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Scroll down to know more