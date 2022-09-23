Much-Awaited! Mom-to be Bipasha Basu to have an intimate Baby Shower tonight, details inside

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to welcome their first child soon. There are reports that Bipasha will have an intimate baby shower with her family and close friends who will be attending the function tonight on September 23.



A close friend of Bipasha is hosting the ceremony which will be graced by her friends and family members. The invite for the private affair went viral on social media and left everyone surprised. The tagline of the invite to Bipasha's baby shower read, "A Lil monkey is on the way".

Talking the theme of the baby shower would be "Ladies - Pink and Peaches; Gents - Lavender and Blues". Moreover, the invite also mentioned necessary precautions for COVID-19 as they wanted to ensure safety in the baby shower for the mom and baby. Bipasha and Karan have always been on the Entertainment News.



Bipasha announced her pregnancy on social media and left her fans shocked with her adorable pictures wherein she was seen flaunting her baby bump.



