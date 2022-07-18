Much-Awaited! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman to reunite for THIS popular filmmaker’s biggest project

MUMBAI: Seems like the universe is finally listening to the demands of fans as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are soon going to share the screen space in a two-hero film helmed by Ghajini director AR Murugadoss. A few days ago, there were reports that claimed the two has collaborated with AR Murugadoss but the latest update suggests that it was Aamir Khan who is actually bringing the biggest superstars together.

Also Read: Weird! Katrina Kaif once confessed she was scared of interviewing with Salman Khan, Scroll down to know the reason

Interestingly it was AR Murugadoss who actually wanted to make a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Later, when the filmmaker approached Aamir Khan, the Lagaan star loved his idea and instantly set up their meeting.

As of now, it is not sure if Aamir will also share the screen with the other two superstars but it seems like the actors are already on board. On the other hand, a detailed narration will soon take place and the project is set to go on floors by the second half of 2023.

Other than this project, SRK and Salman are also in talks with Aditya Chopra’s untitled project, but nothing has been confirmed yet and talks are still going on.

Also Read: Throwback! Shah Rukh Khan was once demeaned by a lady on a television show, but the actor’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

Other than Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently working on Bhaijaan(earlier Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali), No Entry 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 and Kick 2.