“This is much better than cringe and vulgar Pathaan” netizens on the trailer of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh

MUMBAI :Movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced, the movie which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Tanisha Santoshi, Anuj Saini, Pawan Chopra, Sharad Singh, Sandeep Bhojak, no doubt promises some great performances from the trailer itself.

The movie has been also the talk of the town for its clash with Pathaan which will be releasing on 25th January, the trailer is already getting a lot of appreciation from the fans, netizens are already giving a big Thumbs up to the trailer of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh and calling it a much better movie than SRK starrer Pathaan.

ALSO READ – Pathaan vs Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh; which film's trailer did the audience like? View Poll Results



Check out the comments below

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that this movie is a big danger for the movie Pathaan, whereas many people are calling the movie Pathaan Vulgar and saying that this trailer of Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh is much better than Cringe Pathaan.



Well the fans are expecting that they will get to see some reality with the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, having said that these are some of the comments coming from this side of netizens with regards to the appreciation of the trailer Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh and clash with the movie Pathaan. What do you think will Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh do justice with the content and who will win in this clash Pathaan and Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, do let us know in the comment section below.



Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January, whereas Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh will be releasing on the next day 26th January.



For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – When Prabhas stunned everyone on sets of Adipurush by delivering a 2 page monologue in a single take