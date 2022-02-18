Much in Love! All that you must know about the love story of would-be couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar- the couple who has never shied away from painting the town red with their mushy romance is set to take the plunge now. Farhan and Shibani’s pre-wedding celebrations have been going on in full swing ahead of their D-day.

Farhan and Shibani had first met on the sets of the reality show 'I Can Do It' which was premiered in 2015. While the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star was the host of the show, Shibani was among the participants along with Mandira Bedi, Bharti Singh, VJ Bani, etc.

While the rumours of Farhan and Shibani’s affair started doing the rounds during the show, the diva went on to drop hints about their love affair on social media.

While the couple continued to be the talk of the town for the rumours of their love affair, Farhan finally decided to put the speculations to rest with a cute Instagram post wherein he held his ladylove close to him. He had shared two pics with Shibani wherein she was seen hiding her face in the first one and was all smiles for the camera in the second. He had captioned the image, “Now you see her. Now you don’t. @shibanidandekar Thank you @ginashetty1 & @tarunshetty1 for a lovely evening. #seasonspirit #funtimes #hangout #secretsanta”.

Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding reception. The couple looked much in love as they posed hand in hand at the ceremony.

Interestingly, while Shibani shares a great equation with Farhan’s family, the couple had reportedly shared their decision to tie the knot to the family after inviting them for dinner recently and the news was confirmed by Honey Irani.

