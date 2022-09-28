Much-in-Love! Check out Alia Bhatt’s special plans for hubby Ranbir Kapoor’s first birthday post marriage

MUMBAI : Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today and here's how his wifey and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is planning to make her darling husband's day utmost special as it's Ranbir's first birthday after his wedding with Alia and the actress is leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable one.

A close source to the actress reveals, "Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been working constantly after their marriage and haven't got the 'Me' time and so Alia has planned a whole day to splendid with her hubby in the cutest way possible. The couple will first go for a romantic lunch together at their favorite restaurant and everything will be according to RK's favorite. Then they will spend some special time together as they are very much aware that they won't be able to spend this quality time after having a baby together".

Alia and Ranbir are damn excited to welcome their baby together and they have already decided their parenting duties.

On the professional front, the birthday boy will resume the shooting of Animal helmed by Sandeep Vanga where he will be seen in a never seen avatar. Ranbir is also awaiting Luv Ranjan's directorial opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

