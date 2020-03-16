Much-in-Love! Karan Singh Grover showers love on Bipasha Basu with THIS special anniversary gift

MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been all about mushy love forever. The couple never misses a chance to paint the town red with their mushy love and their social media posts are proof of it. Be it enjoying the lockdown together to giving glimpses of their beach vacation, dinner dates and more, Bipasha and Karan’s romantic posts often make the fans go aww.

Interestingly, ahead of their 6th wedding anniversary today, Bipasha got a special surprise from her main man which had left her beaming with joy. In her recent Instagram post, Bipasha shared a video made by Karan capturing her special moments from their wedding, beach vacations and more. But this isn’t all. The video came with a special background song as Karan Singh Grover was heard singing James Arthur’s Say You Won't Let Go for his ladylove.

Sharing the video, Bipasha wrote, “All my Now & Forever. #happy6thofficialmonkeyversary #monkeylove. Ps -can’t believe how my not socially active baby made such a sweet video for me. Please observe the beach shot … he got cropped in it. His singing makes the video soooo special”.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu met each other on the sets of their 2015 release Alone. After dating each other for a while, the couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in the presence of their respective families and close friends.

Credit: Pinkvilla