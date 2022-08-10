Much before the release of Shehzada south version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to release on youtube on this date

Ahead of the release of the movie Shehzada, South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be releasing on YouTube on 2nd February
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon titled Shehzada has been the talk of that town ever since it was in the making, the movie which is directed by Dishoom film Rohit Dhawan is the official remake of the South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the leading role. The trailer of the movie Shehzada is winning the hearts of the fans and the fans are eagerly looking forward to see the actor Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before massy avatar.

The songs of the movie is already creating the strong buzz all other internet, on one side the fans are loving the actor Kartik Aaryan for his avatar in the trailer itself and on the other hand many people are supporting Allu Arjun for his swag and style in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and saying that no one can match the style, Swag and energy of Allu Arjun.

As we know the movie is now all set to hit big screen on the new date which is 17th February and much before the release of the movie Shehzada, the South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be releasing on YouTube.

Yes you hard right, the South version titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the leading role is all set to be release on YouTube on 2nd February.

No doubt it will be a treat to watch the actor Allu Arjun once again in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and now the movie will reach the maximum audience especially in the north India. What are your views of the South version Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releasing in Hindi language and do you think this will affect the business of the upcoming movie Shehzada, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

