Mugdha Godse: Lockdown is the time to reboot our lives

MUMBAI: Actress Mugdha Viera Godse believes that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown is an ideal time for reboot, and one should make most of it.

"It is definitely worrying because the whole world is under the coronavirus threat. According to me, these 21 days of lockdown is a reboot situation. Because if we stay at home, we live our own life, so make most of it. It is time to get discipline back into our lives and reboot our lives. I think that's what is going on in my mind right now," said Mugdha.

Lockdown has stalled all film industry activity across all sectors. Projects have been delayed and movies postponed. We asked Mugdha about the statues of her upcoming crime thriller web-series.

"I am sorry I can't reveal anything new about the series, but I can just tell you that it's about a crime to be remembered. It's a crime story. I was going to start shooting but shoot got cancelled. We will start again once the whole matter settles down and everything is back in the zone," she said.

Daily wagers are the most affected by the lockdown. Although many associations and guilds have announced numerous relief funds, daily wagers are still struggling with basic needs.

Talking about impending financial recession and daily wagers' struggle, Mugdha said: "Once this lockdown is over, the economy is going to topple and there is going to be a huge recession. There are companies that are going to have lots of backlog and many things are going to change. I don't know the exact ratio but it's going to hit the market severely. I do agree daily wagers are suffering now, but once everything is stable I am sure that the government will take care of them. Because there are lots of NGOs who are coming forward and doing the needful. There are also private sector bodies that are giving food twice to the needy. I really hope that the government reaches out to everyone who is in need. Once the daily wages workers get back to work, they will for sure recover. But I think the economy of our country will take time to recuperate"