'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' returns to Mumbai stage after two years

MUMBAI: Feroz Abbas Khan's 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' is all set to return to the stage in Mumbai after two years due to the pandemic.

Fourteen shows of 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' will be staged between October 21 and 30 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Director Feroz Abbas Khan said: "Our country and the people have gone through a lot during these two years of the pandemic. The worst is now behind us and all of us can finally come together to celebrate music, poetry, and timeless, magical stories once again. I feel this is the perfect time for 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' to return to Mumbai where we will kick off our 18th season."

Deepesh Salgia, who steers the Creative and Strategic Vision of 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical' added: "With Mughal-e-Azam, Shapoorji Pallonji has worked with K Asif in 1950s and now with Feroz Abbas Khan. In every season, this musical has evolved and built more layers of richness and nuance around the basic core of an epic love story."

He shared that there is a lot more to the "musical in its 18th season than the audience has seen before and I am glad that in the post-pandemic era the show is beginning its new journey from its birthplace, Mumbai"

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra has designed the regal costumes for the musical and the costume design is by far the most expensive in the history of Indian theatre.

Choreographer Mayuri Upadhya returns with her stirring choreography of the classic songs while award-winning lighting designer David Lander will once again add royal sparkle to the play.

Emmy-nominated John Narun, known worldwide for his projection design for global star Madonna's concerts has lent his expertise to 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical.' Obie and Helen Hayes Award winning production designer Neil Patel has successfully brought to life the grandeur of the Mughal era.

According to Feroz Abbas Khan, 'Mughal-e-Azam-The Musical', is a collaborative triumph and the dream to turn a monumental film into a Broadway-style musical could not have been realized without the support of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Khan adds, "The musical is the result of the tireless efforts of designers, the lighting crew, actors and technicians who invested their heart and soul in the project and it shows. This musical does not just celebrate the love story of Salim and Anarkali but our love with the audience who have supported us unstintingly over the years."

"We are thrilled to be back amongst them after what felt like an interminable wait of two years and we could not be happier!"

SOURCE IANS