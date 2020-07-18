Mukesh Chhabra REVEALS what made his bond with Sushant Singh Rajput so special

MUMBAI: It's been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor's tragic demise has left his family, friends, and fans in a deep shock. The nation wants to know what made Sushant take such a drastic step. However, the constant debate on social media has only added new mysteries to Sushant's suicide case.

While Sushant's near and dear ones are still not able to sink in the fact that the actor is no more, his dear friend Mukesh Chhabra is going through the same.

We all know how Mukesh and Sushant were extremely close and they have given us major friendship goals.

Sushant got his big break in Bollywood, thanks to Mukesh who cast him in Kai Po Che, and Mukesh's first directorial stars Sushant in the lead which unfortunately is his last film.

Mukesh is trying to accept the fact that his dear friend has left him and he is never going to come back.

In one of his interviews which he gave post Sushant's demise, Mukesh revealed what made his and Sushant's bond so special.

Mukesh said that Sushant used to call him 'Bhai' all the time. Well, that's pretty common, but Mukesh said that he really felt a connection because of the way he referred to him as Bhai and it was not just for the sake of it. Sushant used to truly consider him his brother.

Well, Sushant has left the world but his fans will always remember him!

