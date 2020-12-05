Mukesh Chhabra talks about his late friend Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: It's been nearly six months since Sushant Singh Rajput left this world. He left for his heavenly abode at the age of 34.

In the loving memory of Sushant, the makers of his film Dil Bechara decided to release the film on an OTT platform, a month after the actor's demise. Well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with his film, featuring his friend and actor Sushant as the lead star. Many people watched Dil Bechara with a heavy heart as it was the last film of Sushant.

The late actor’s friend and casting director Mukesh Chhabra misses him a lot. Recently, in a conversation with Times Now Digital, Mukesh remembered his late friend.

The casting director told the portal, "He crosses my mind every day. I think about him. I have spent time with him since Kai Po Che! and I did a film with him (Dil Bechara). So definitely you miss an actor, a friend. But I just want to say that we need more talent in the industry, we need more Sushant, more Rajkummar Rao. Of course, I miss Sushant a lot." Remembering his last conversation with Sushant, Mukesh shared, "It was on my birthday that he had called me and wished me."

CREDITS: TIMESNOWNEWS