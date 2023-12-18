Mukti Mohan and Kunal Thakur Mehendi ceremony: Wow! Check out these inside pictures

MUMBAI: Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Neeti Mohan are three sisters who have established their names with their unmatched skills. Shakti is loved for her dance, Neeti is looked up to for her singing talent and Mukti grabs all the attention with her dance, looks and acting skills.

Mukti has made her mark in the entertainment industry after she started her career as a dancer alongside her sister Shakti Mohan. Mukti was declared as the winner of the reality show Zara Nachke season 2.

The actress has made her appearances in TV shows like Comedy Circus Ka Jadoo, Dil Hai Hindustani 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron ke Khiladi.

Apart from TV shows, Mukti Mohan has also appeared in movies and short films like Blood Brothers, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Hate Story, Topiwala, Dil Hai Hindustani: The Movie, Lust Stories 2 and many more.

Recently, the actress made headlines as she got married to the love of her life Kunal Thakur, who is a renowned actor in the OTT space. The actress updated her fans on her Instagram account with a post and nothing made her fans excited than to see her so happy as they could see the love sparkling in the couple’s eyes for each other.

Now while the fans of the actress are happy with this news, we are here with the inside pictures of the Mehendi ceremony of Mukti Mohan.

Check out the post below:

We can see how happy the couple and the families are and we wish nothing but happiness and good luck for the newlywed couple.

