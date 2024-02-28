Mukul Chadda decodes PARAMETERS he sees before saying for any character

During the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actor Mukul Chadda spoke about parameters he sees before saying for any character and also on the upcoming projects
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 21:02
movie_image: 
Mukul

MUMBAI: Over the time with his movie and series actor Mukul Chadda has been grabbing the attention of the fans winning the hearts, he has been known for his comedy and intense roles, and now during the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actor Mukul Chadda spoke about parameters he sees before saying for any character and also on the upcoming projects.

What parameters you see before saying yes for any movie or character

Mukul Chadda says, “I like to undertake any role that gives me the potential to shine as an actor. And do or learn something that I haven't done before. Those two are paramount. They create a challenge and a potential reward”

Any character you want to do that has not been offered to you yet

Mukul Chadda adds, “I want to do Plenty! Whenever I watch something on screen, I always look at roles that I wish were offered to me. And think about how I might approach them.The more the character is different from me, or from the characters I have played earlier, the more excited I am to play it”

What are your upcoming projects?

Mukul Chadda says, “Sunflower 2 releases very soon! I'm most excited for it. There's also an action comedy film called Dhoom Dhaam with Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi; a romantic comedy called Ishq Jhamela with Arjun Rampal; and an Amazon series called Big Girls Don't Cry with Pooja Bhatt and Raima Sen, that should all release this year”

What are your views on the actor Mukul Chadda, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 21:02

