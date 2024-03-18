Mukul Chadda REVEALS Fairy Folk stands apart from previous works, Not intended to convey a message

The film premiered in Indian theatres on March 1 following its critical acclaim at the Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne's Indian Film Festival, and other events. In an open discussion with the popular news portal, Mukul says that Fairy Folk was unlike any of the work he had done before.
Mukul Chadda

MUMBAI: Recently, actor Mukul Chadda and his wife Rasika Dugal starred together in the critically acclaimed movie Fairy Folk, which has received praise from both critics and audiences. The film premiered in Indian theatres on March 1 following its critical acclaim at the Sydney Film Festival, Melbourne's Indian Film Festival, and other events.

(Also read: Mukul Chadda decodes the PARAMETERS he sees before saying to any character

In an open discussion with the popular news portal, Mukul says that Fairy Folk was unlike any of the work he had done before. "It is different in so many ways. The narrative combines the bizarre with a rooted story about a couple. It's funny and it's tragic. The style of filmmaking is not like anything I've experienced. I really wish more films are made in this improvised manner," he says.

He further explains, "Working in an improvised process without scripts or staged movement -- if done right, of course -- can be very freeing for an actor. Also, shooting a film linearly -- in the same order that you watch it -- is also great for an actor. The whole process felt much like theatre."

Mukul also jokes that working with his wife Rasika was a breeze and that no other actress could have done a greater job than her. "The improvised style of filmmaking can only work if all the actors have great regard for each other, and trust in one another, which was of course present in our case. And once that's in place, there is no scope for differences of opinion, because every offer by a co-actor in a scene is a valid one -- one that one must accept and go along with," he states.

Mukul reveals that he thought he had an amazing experience, which is why he chose to join Fairy Folk and take on the role of Mohit. "My character Mohit goes on a rollercoaster emotional journey through the film. I couldn't understand some of the choices he makes, and that made me dig deep to try and understand and play that character," he says.

"I was also excited about the process of improvising dialogues for the film; it was a challenge and a joy. And, I had also seen Karan's previous work, and I was keen to work with him," he adds.

According to Mukul, Fairy Folk mostly poses issues to the audience and their conscience rather than trying to answer them or create a dialogue. "The film tells a story of a couple, of a relationship. Along the way, it triggers thoughts on desire, on relationships, on what attracts us, and on gender identity. None of it is done with an aim to send a message, but like all good films, it asks more questions than it is supposed to answer," he maintains.

Mukul shares the best reviews he's had for Fairy Folk before wrapping up. "A writer reached out to me on social media and said he couldn't believe the same person had done both The Office and Fairy Folk with such aplomb. I thought that was wonderful to hear," he gushes.

(Also read: Bichoo Ka Khel: Mukul Chadda spills the beans on his role in the show

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

 
 

