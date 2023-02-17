'Multi-tasker' Kajol knits while getting her make-up done

Bollywood actress Kajol is a master in multi-tasking as she shared a video of her knitting while getting her make-up done for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 14:31
movie_image: 
'Multi-tasker' Kajol knits while getting her make-up done

MUMBAI : Bollywood actress Kajol is a master in multi-tasking as she shared a video of her knitting while getting her make-up done for the shoot of her upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a video from her getting dolled up and how she utilises the time to also practise her knitting.

She labelled it 'multi-tasking'.

Sharing a video of herself, Kajol captioned the clip: "Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby Multitasking at its finest!"

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail.

Source:  Ians 

Kajol Ajay Devgan Nysa Devgan Nutan DDLJ lifestyle fashion Instagram Padma Shri Filmfare TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 14:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu
MUMBAI : Tollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is all excited to walk down the ramp with beau Jackky Bhagnani at Lakshmi...
Rebel Wilson claims 'Pitch Perfect' contract stopped her from losing weight
MUMBAI : Actress Rebel Wilson claims her 'Pitch Perfect' contract prevented her from losing weight.The 42-year-old...
Neil Bhatt recalls signing contract of 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' two years ago
MUMBAI : Neil Bhatt, who gained a lot of popularity for his role as DCP Virat Chavan in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin...
Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
MUMBAI : In 2020, Allu Arjun starred in a movie titled Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Telugu film was a blockbuster at...
This is why Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora has anger issues
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu
Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu
Rakul Preet to walk the ramp with Jackky Bhagnani for Lakshmi Manchu
Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
Shehzada movie review: Kartik Aaryan shines in this not-so-great remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
'Madgaon Express' wraps up filming after a year, director Kunal Kemmu shares pics
'Madgaon Express' wraps up filming after a year, director Kunal Kemmu shares pics
'Teri Meri Doriyaann' wedding scene inspired by Sid-Kiara marriage, says Vijayendra
'Teri Meri Doriyaann' wedding scene inspired by Sid-Kiara marriage, says Vijayendra
Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exclusive! Child actor Nidheesh Jain to be seen in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exclusive! Child artists Rikshit Raj and Kian Makwana to be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Exclusive! Child artists Rikshit Raj and Kian Makwana to be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan