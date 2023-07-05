Mumbai hotel staff break into a dance to welcome Backstreet Boys

Members of popular American former boy band 'Backstreet Boys', who are all set to start the India leg of its DNA world tour, were greeted by the staff of a Mumbai hotel with a dance on their all-time hit number, 'Larger Than Life'.
movie_image: 
Backstreet Boys

MUMBAI:  Members of popular American former boy band 'Backstreet Boys', who are all set to start the India leg of its DNA world tour, were greeted by the staff of a Mumbai hotel with a dance on their all-time hit number, 'Larger Than Life'.

Tweeting about it from the hotel lobby on Wednesday, Backstreet Boys frontman Nick Carter said: "This is the first time I have seen this in my entire career... Crazy!"

The band, which has been dishing out hits and setting records since 1993, has been making the wrong kind of news lately because of the sexual assault charges against Carter.

Carter and AJ McLean, another leading voice of the pop group, were greeted by a swarm of paparazzis waiting to catch a glimpse of the musicians at the airport. The band members were visibly taken by surprise at the reception they got and started recording every moment of their arrival.

The group, which was formed in 1993, is in India country for its DNA World Tour 2023. The band will first perform in Mumbai on May 4 after which it will be setting the tone right for the music lovers in Delhi on May 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The group rose to fame with its debut album 'Backstreet Boys' in 1996. They released their second international album 'Backstreet's Back' in 1997 and rose to superstardom with their third studio album 'Millennium', anchored by the worldwide hit 'I Want It That Way'.

The band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making it the best-selling boy band of all time, and one of the world's top-selling music performers.

The band holds the record for being the first group since Led Zeppelin to have its first 10 albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and the only boy band to do so.

SOURCE : IANS

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter AJ McLean Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Led Zeppelin TellyChakkar
