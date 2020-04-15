News

Mumbai Police give 'Stree' touch to COVID-19 awareness poster

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 11:31 AM

MUMBAI: Indian cops have completely become innovative and creative with their COVID-19 messages. After Jaipur Police and Nagpur Police, Mumbai Police has now come up with a filmy way to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus among people.

Tweaking the famous dialogue "O stree kal aana" from the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy "Stree", Mumbai Police posted a poster, which read : "O corona kabhi mat aana."

The poster also includes a message of "keeping every street safe".

Sharing the Mumbai Police poster, Shraddha wrote: "Bilkul sahi ( absolutely correct). Repost: The only mantra we need to keep #EveryStreetSafe is not to venture out on the streets."

Tags Mumbai police Stree COVID-19 Shraddha Kapoor Rajkummar Rao TellyChakkar
