News

Mumbai Police shares 'Main Hoon Na' scene amid COVID-19 times

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2020 11:19 AM

MUMBAI:  The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has shared a Bollywood reference again to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

After using references from "Stree", the Mumbai Police account used a scene from the popular Hindi film "Main Hoon Na", where Shah Rukh as Ram Prasad Sharma makes a "Matrix" likes back dive to save himself from the spit splatter from Professor Rasai, played by veteran actor Satish Shah .

Mumbai Police captioned the video on Twitter: "@iamsrk wouldn't need to do such stunts any longer - Mask Hai Na!"

The Mumbai Police Twitter handle is known for their funny and quirky references on social matters.

Recently, they gave a quirky twist to the the dialogue: "O Stree Kar Aana" from the film "Stree" to "O Corona kabhi mat aana (O corona never come)"

Recently, Bollywood stars took to social media to thank the Mumbai Police.

They expressed their gratitude to Mumbai Police for their extraordinary efforts to maintain law and order in the city amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tags Main Hoon Na Shahrukh Khan Ram Prasad Sharma Professor Rasai Satish Shah COVID-19 lockdown TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here