Mumbai Saga trailer to be out tomorrow, here are latest stills of the movie of John, Emraan

MUMBAI: Much awaited and talked about movies of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, titled Mumbai Saga, finally gets its space for theatrical run, the movie will release on 19th march, and recently the makers have launched the teaser o the crime thriller, well the teaser has already created its magic and the fans all over are loving he teaser and are eagerly waiting to see the tussle between John and Emraan on 19th March.

Talking about further updates about the movie Mumbai Saga, today the new stills of the movie has been released and with this the trailer date has been announced, the trailer of this action thriller will be out tomorrow.

ALSO READ – (Rumana Molla: These days everything revolves around social media for an actor)

Sharing this information trade analyst Taran Adarsh captioned, “JOHN ABRAHAM - EMRAAN HASHMI: #MUMBAISAGA TRAILER TOMORROW... #MumbaiSaga new posters featuring #JohnAbraham and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... 19 March 2021 release.”

‘Mumbai Saga’ was initially scheduled to release in June last year, but since the cinema halls were shut during the nationwide lockdown, there were several reports that the makers were pondering over a digital release.

‘Mumbai Saga’ has an ensemble star cast that includes, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover, among others. The story is reportedly inspired by real incidents.

ALSO READ – (Raashii Khanna starts final leg of shoot for 'Andhadhun' Malayalam remake)