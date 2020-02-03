Munna Bhai 3 to go on floors on THIS date

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that his latest film Shikara, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, was an intense experience and added that he will now focus on a new Munna Bhai project because he wants to make a fun film.

The Munna Bhai franchise comprises the blockbusters Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Both films were directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai and Circuit respectively.

When asked if he would bring back the same cast and crew after all nearly a decade and a half as a producer, Chopra replied, 'It (Munna Bhai 3) will be with Sanjay and yes, hopefully, all of them will be there.'

Talking about the tentative date he has in mind for his new Munna Bhai project, Chopra said that he cannot tell about the date as he is going to work on it from the 10th of February. They have got the right idea but they have to work on that. He can't say how much time it will take to make but he really wants to make it, because wherever he goes people ask him about it.

Even at the airport, people keep asking him, when will Munna Bhai come? So, he said that they have to make it before people get upset.