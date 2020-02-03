News

Munna Bhai 3 to go on floors on THIS date

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2020 08:32 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that his latest film Shikara, based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley, was an intense experience and added that he will now focus on a new Munna Bhai project because he wants to make a fun film.

The Munna Bhai franchise comprises the blockbusters Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) and Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). Both films were directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starred Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi as Munna Bhai and Circuit respectively.

When asked if he would bring back the same cast and crew after all nearly a decade and a half as a producer, Chopra replied, 'It (Munna Bhai 3) will be with Sanjay and yes, hopefully, all of them will be there.'

Talking about the tentative date he has in mind for his new Munna Bhai project, Chopra said that he cannot tell about the date as he is going to work on it from the 10th of February. They have got the right idea but they have to work on that. He can't say how much time it will take to make but he really wants to make it, because wherever he goes people ask him about it.

Even at the airport, people keep asking him, when will Munna Bhai come?  So, he said that they have to make it before people get upset. 

Tags > Munna Bhai 3, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara, Kashmiri Hindus, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Rajkumar Hirani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
03 Feb 2020 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Zareen Khan on her upcoming web series, projects, and more
Zareen Khan on her upcoming web series, projects... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
03 Feb 2020 09:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mahira cheats Paras | Calls him her competition in the game
Mahira cheats Paras | Calls him her competition... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days