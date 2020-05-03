'Munna Michael' actress Nidhhi taking online course

MUMBAI: Amid the lockdown, actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in "Munna Michael", is currently taking online course in acting and script writing from the New York Film Academy (NYFA).

"So I decided to see how I can utilise my time wisely. When I came to know there would be a break from shoot, I looked for many different courses and decided to go with NYFA because I've always wanted to study in a place like that and I knew their faculty would be top class.. I'm happy that I decided to take these classes," Nidhhi shared.

Nidhhi has also tried her hand at baking during the lockdown. A few days ago, she baked a cake.

"Baked a cake for the first time of course with the expert guidance of @tanveagerwal.... 1. Check whether the batter tastes good because we used maple syrup instead of sugar. 2. Wait for light bulbs to cook the cake. 3. Some coco powder seasoning. 4. Satisfaction. Oh, and we baked the second one too.. with fresh orange.. let''s see how that tastes #stayhome #stayhome #quarantine#cake #healthyfood," she wrote on Instagram.

On the acting front, Nidhhi will next be seen "Bhoomi", a Tamil action-drama film, which also stars Sathish.