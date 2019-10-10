News

Must Check: Sara and Ibrahim make goofy expressions as mom Amrita Singh puts Kala Teeka on the actress

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 01:37 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most adorable brother-sister duos. The two, children of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, set major sibling goals.

They recently made it to the cover of a lifestyle magazine and had their first photoshoot together. Sara even shared several pictures from the shoot on her social media handle. Now, a BTS picture from the photoshoot, shared by a fan club shows that their mom Amrita Singh was present during the shoot too! In the picture from the shoot, we can see Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan posing for the pictures while their mom Amrita Singh puts on kala teeka (kohl to ward off evil) on Sara. While their doting mother puts on the teeka, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen making goofy faces and it is absolutely hilarious.  A caption on the photo read, “When your loving mom puts a kala tikka on you Gorgeous!!!”

Take a look below:

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh, Kala Teeka, Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 03:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who rose to fame post MTV Roadies
Prince Narula to Pooja Banerjee; celebrities who... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
10 Oct 2019 02:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I have been in an 'Open Relationship' - Mallika Dua
I have been in an 'Open Relationship... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat

past seven days