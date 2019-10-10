Must Check: Sara and Ibrahim make goofy expressions as mom Amrita Singh puts Kala Teeka on the actress

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are one of the most adorable brother-sister duos. The two, children of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, set major sibling goals.

They recently made it to the cover of a lifestyle magazine and had their first photoshoot together. Sara even shared several pictures from the shoot on her social media handle. Now, a BTS picture from the photoshoot, shared by a fan club shows that their mom Amrita Singh was present during the shoot too! In the picture from the shoot, we can see Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan posing for the pictures while their mom Amrita Singh puts on kala teeka (kohl to ward off evil) on Sara. While their doting mother puts on the teeka, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen making goofy faces and it is absolutely hilarious. A caption on the photo read, “When your loving mom puts a kala tikka on you Gorgeous!!!”

Take a look below: