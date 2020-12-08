Must Check: Things you need to know about Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Khushi Kapoor, who is late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is a star in her own right.

While the diva already created a mark for herself in the industry, fans can't wait to witness Khushi's magic on the big screen. Janhvi often shares pictures and videos of her darling sister on social media. Recently, Khushi celebrated her 20th birthday with family and close friends. From being the apple of father Boney Kapoor's eye to leaving a mark with her style statements, here we give you a rundown of everything you need to know about Khushi. Take a look below.

Birth History: Khushi was born on 5 November 2000 to Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor is her elder sister. Anshula and Arjun Kapoor are Boney’s children with his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. The filmmaker remarried Sridevi and has two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Family Tree: After Sridevi's demise, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor got closer to Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Khushi is the niece of popular actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Shanaya, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Jahaan are her cousins.

Education: Both the sisters studied in the same school in Mumbai. Khushi is currently pursuing her education at the New York Film Academy. She returned to Mumbai a few months back because of coronavirus pandemic.

Career: During a conversation with an entertainment portal, Boney Kapoor reportedly said that Khushi first wanted to become a model. He further added that now she shifted her focus to becoming an actress.

