Must Check: Vicky Kaushal shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal is one of the most popular and handsome Bollywood actors. He has proved his mettle by working in several Bollywood films. He is known for films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sanju and Raazi. He has a huge fan following, but he himself is a fan of king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan.

Vicky, who will be next seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship and Sardar Udham Singh, recently took to social media and shared a throwback picture of him with Shah Rukh Khan. The picture was an edited collage of two featuring a throwback picture of Vicky with SRK and a present picture in the other half of the two in similar outfits hugging each other on-stage. Vicky shared the picture of the fan page on his Instagram story and wrote, “Dreams come true.”

Take a look below: