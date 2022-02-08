Must Look! Check out these stunning bed selfies of Bollywood actresses

MUMBAI : We have seen Bollywood actresses putting up their best fashion foot forward for public appearances. They even share some of their best dress pictures on social media platforms. Be it their makeup or hair fashion, they keep up to their style and looks whenever they are being clicked by the paparazzi. Thanks to the introduction of social media, fans, and followers also get to see their off-screen avatar when they are simply chilling at home. As much as stars love sharing their perfect pictures online, they don't shy away from posting their oh-so-natural clicks either. Morning or just-out-of-the-bed selfies are one of them.

Check out as we bring you some straight from the bed selfies of these Bollywood actresses.

1) Alia Bhatt

The Raazi fame actress Alia Bhatt looked fresh as dew in a bed selfie that she once posted on the photo-sharing app.

2) Katrina Kaif

We wonder, how can someone look so fresh and stunning while getting up from bed. Katrina Kaif looks stunning in this bed selfie.

3) Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra can rock every look. She looks marvelous even the just-out-of-the-bed look.

Also read: Must read! It is Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt on Twitter as the fans compare who is a better female centric star

4) Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez loves getting all glammed up for the pictures. But something the actress does shares her no-makeup look for her fans on social media platforms.

5) Disha Patani

Disha Patani sets the internet on fire every time she posts her bikini pictures. The Malang actress also loves treating her fans to her morning selfies straight from her bed.

6) Ananya Panday

It is not a selfie, but Ananya Panday’s mother shared her sleeping picture in which she was seen fast asleep holding her Filmfare Award.

7) Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared her bedtime selfie on the social media platform when the actress was down with covid. She even posted a statement where she informed her fans about the same.

8) Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone often shares her pictures all glammed up on her social media platforms. Sometimes she treats her fans with her bedtime selfies with no makeup.

9) Parineeti Chopra

She is glamorous and stunning when it comes to putting up her pictures on her social media handles. Parineeti Chopra shared her stunning bed selfie where she appeared in no-makeup.

10) Shraddha Kapoor

Don't you think she looks pretty without any makeup? Shraddha Kapoor posted this stunning picture taken in bed.

11) Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari strikes a stunning pose as she takes this selfie while lying in bed.

Indeed, these Bollywood divas have given some jaw-dropping pictures on their social media platforms. We hope to see more Bollywood actresses sharing their selfies right from the bed. What are your views? Do let us know in the comment section.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Shocking! Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani get massively trolled on social media for their dressing as they return from Maldives



