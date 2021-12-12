MUST-READ: 10 Badass Bollywood Beauties Who Also Run Successful Business!

MUMBAI: In the years that have passed, Bollywood actresses have proven their mettle with powerful movies and powerful roles in a male-dominated industry. The ladies are multi-taskers, and they do it pretty well. Celebs have not only excelled on-screen, but they have also begun successful businesses in real life. Let’s take a look at Bollywood babes who’ve ventured into businesses.

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina launched her own beauty line, Kay Beauty, in partnership with beauty giant Nykaa in 2019. From makeup essentials to an extensive skincare line suited primarily to Asian skin, this brand offers a wide range of products. Katrina describes it as "a bridge between high glamour and care." It is the first beauty line to come out of Bollywood.

Recently, "Kay with Katrina" completed two years of its launch. Her net worth is Rs 224 crores at present.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia has established herself in three different fields and has become successful in each one. Alia's own production house is Eternal Sunshine Productions, launched at the beginning of this year, while Ed-a-Mamma is a sustainable clothing line for children launched in 2020 and Coexist is an animal welfare platform launched in 2017.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

From the recently launched "Sona", a restaurant in New York to the vegan haircare brand "Anomaly" launched this year and a production company "Purple Pebble Pictures" in 2015, Priyanka has donned the hat of a successful businesswoman in addition to having made waves with her acting skills.

The production company made successful Bollywood movies like The Sky Is Pink and The White Tiger.

4. Deepika Padukone

Deepika has become an active investor in retail consumer startups. In 2017, she launched "KA Enterprises", a platform through which she invested in the yogurt brand Epigamia, Front-Row, a hobby-based startup, electric taxi company Blu Smart, and aerospace company Bellatrix. She also co-owns 'All About You', an apparel label with Myntra.

5. Anushka Sharma

Together with her brother Karnesh, Anushka started a production company called Clean Slate Filmz in 2013, which produced hits like Bulbbul, Phillauri, and NH10. She has a clothing line called Nush, and she and her husband, Virat Kohli, opened two animal shelters in and around Mumbai.

6. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, an avid fitness enthusiast, has started an investment firm called Malaika Arora Ventures that funds lifestyle, wellness, and health start-ups, like Sarva and Nude Bowls. She also opened Diva Yoga, a yoga studio for women.

7. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline has become India's first celebrity to part-finance a consumer products business. In 2020, she invested *35 million in Raw Pressery, a health-based cold-pressed juicery belonging to Rakyan Beverages.

8. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna is the founder and CEO of the digital media company 'Tweak India', which aims to answer women's questions on health, wellness, career, relationships, parenting, among other things. In addition, she co-founded the production company Grazing Goat Pictures

9. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

In 2013, Shilpa Shetty launched a real-estate company, "Groupco Developers" with her friend Hem Tejuja for developing housing projects.

She also has multiple brand investments and has a fitness app.

10. Kajal Aggarwal

In 2020, Kajal Aggarwal joined the board of directors of Mumbai-based online gaming platform Okie Gaming. She also started a home-decor business with her husband Gautam Kitchlu after their marriage in 2020.

As these ladies have shown, women can have careers, passions and be successful businesswomen at the same time. The word excellence is synonymous with being a woman.

