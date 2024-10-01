Must Read! 10 Years of Rakul Preet: A Glance at the Dynamic Actors She's Worked With

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh, a versatile and charismatic actress, recently celebrated a decade in the Indian film industry. Her journey has been marked by collaborations with dynamic actors across different film industries, creating memorable moments on screen. Let's take a look at the diverse array of actors Rakul Preet has shared the screen with:

Ajay Devgn: Their on-screen chemistry in De De Pyaar De received acclaim, and they continue to collaborate in projects like Thank God and Runway.

Ram Charan: In Bruce Lee: The Fighter, Rakul showcased her ability to seamlessly transition across languages, collaborating with Telugu megastar Ram Charan.

Akshay Kumar: The action-packed film Cuttputlli saw Rakul Preet joining forces with Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, delivering a perfect blend of charisma and intensity.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Venturing into unconventional storytelling, Rakul collaborated with Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G, adding another dimension to her filmography.

Also Read: Happy birthday Rakul Preet Singh! Have a look at the remarkable transformation of the actress

Sidharth Malhotra: From the intense thriller Aiyaary to the upcoming comedy Thank God, Rakul's on-screen camaraderie with Sidharth Malhotra has showcased commendable range.

NTR Jr.: In Nannaku Prematho, Rakul Preet held her ground alongside Jr. NTR, displaying emotional depth and chemistry.

Naga Chaitanya: Collaborating in Rarandoi Veduka Chudham and Autonagar Surya, Rakul demonstrated versatility in handling romantic narratives with Naga Chaitanya.

Mahesh Babu: Spyder marked a milestone in Rakul's South Indian film journey, where she shone alongside Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Rajkummar Rao: The charming pairing in Shimla Mirchi added a romantic flavor to Rakul Preet's filmography.

Suriya: The enigmatic duo in NGK brought together two powerhouse talents in the Tamil film industry, contributing to the film's success.

Arjun Kapoor: Collaborating in Sardar Ka Grandson, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Rakul and Arjun showcased versatility in cross-border family dramas and romantic comedies.

Rakul Preet Singh's decade-long journey reflects her ability to adapt and excel across different genres and languages.

Also Read: Woah! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to implement 'no phones policy' for guests at their Goa wedding

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Mid-day



