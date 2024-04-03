Must Read! 11 Best Bollywood Gangster Movies: A Cinematic Rollercoaster

MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.

1. Animal (2023)

Running Time: 3 hours 21 min | IMDb Rating: 6.8 / 10 | Genre: Action / Crime | Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this gripping action drama features a stellar cast and follows Ranvijay Singh's journey of revenge after discovering a plot to assassinate his father. A top-notch addition to Bollywood gangster movies.

2. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 37 min | IMDb Rating: 7.1 / 10 | Genre: Thriller / Action | Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte

Directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, this riveting crime thriller explores the cat-and-mouse game between a determined police officer and a charismatic gangster, offering a compelling and acclaimed cinematic experience.

3. Raees (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 23 min | IMDb Rating: 6.7 / 10 | Genre: Thriller / Action | Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, "Raees" features Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger in Gujarat, delving into the complexities of crime, morality, and power. It stands as one of the finest Bollywood mafia movies.

4. Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 min | IMDb Rating: 8.2 / 10 | Genre: Crime / Action | Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Richa Chadda

Anurag Kashyap's masterpiece revolutionized Indian cinema with an exceptional ensemble cast, unforgettable characters, and enduring dialogues. A timeless classic in the realm of Indian gangster movies.

5. Delhi Belly (2011)



Running Time: 1 hour 40 min | IMDb Rating: 7.5 / 10 | Genre: Action / Comedy | Cast: Imran Khan, Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Defying expectations, "Delhi Belly" blends humour with the gangster genre, unfolding a hilariously unconventional ride when misplaced diamonds entangle three eccentric roommates with a formidable gang.

6. Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 min | IMDb Rating: 7.4 / 10 | Genre: Crime / Thriller | Cast: Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Randeep Hooda

Milan Luthria's film unravels the intricacies of the Mumbai underworld, with characters inspired by real-life mobsters. Starring Ajay Devgan, Emraan Hashmi, Prachi Desai, and Randeep Hooda, it's considered one of the best gangster movies in Bollywood.

7. Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 min | IMDb Rating: 7.1 / 10 | Genre: Action / Drama | Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty

This action-packed thriller dramatizes the 1991 real-life clash between gangsters and police, with Vivek Oberoi delivering a brilliant portrayal of gangster Maya (Mahindra Dolas).

8. Don (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 51 min | IMDb Rating: 7.1 / 10 | Genre: Thriller / Action | Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Isha Koppikar

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, "Don" is a Bollywood crime thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan. A remake of the 1978 film, it follows the iconic character Don in a suspenseful plot.

9. Gangster: A Love Story (2006)

Running Time: 2 hours 3 min | IMDb Rating: 7.2 / 10 | Genre: Romance / Thriller | Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Shiny Ahuja, Gulshan Grover

Directed by Anurag Basu, this captivating film explores the intricacies of love and the moral struggle between right and wrong, making it one of the finest mafia movies in Bollywood.

10. Sarkar (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours | IMDb Rating: 7.6 / 10 | Genre: Thriller / Action | Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tanishaa Mukerji

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, "Sarkar" unfolds as an influential leader faces fabricated murder charges. It stands among Ram Gopal Varma's most critically acclaimed works.

11. Company (2001)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 min | IMDb Rating: 8 / 10 | Genre: Crime / Action | Cast: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Mohanlal

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, "Company" is a gritty crime thriller that delves into the dynamics of organized crime and the complex relationships among gang members.

Delight in the captivating narratives, stellar performances, and gripping plots offered by these timeless Bollywood gangster movies.

Credit: Pinkvilla







