Must Read! 2023 Bollywood Revelations: Alia Bhatt's Lipstick Secret, Sunny Deol's Teddy Bear Love, and More

MUMBAI : As the curtains fall on 2023, Bollywood celebrities have left fans intrigued with their candid revelations. From beauty secrets to quirky hobbies, here are the top 7 revelations that sparked conversations in the tinsel town this year:

Alia Bhatt's Lipstick Technique:

In a Vogue India video, Alia Bhatt spilled the beans on her preferred lipstick style, revealing a unique trick. The actress shared that she achieves a 'faded' look by wiping off a bit of the lipstick after applying it. Interestingly, she disclosed that her husband Ranbir Kapoor prefers the natural colour of her lips over a thick coat of lipstick.

Sunny Deol's Teddy Bear Love:

A lighthearted revelation came during an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featuring Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Karan Deol playfully teased his father about his love for teddy bears. The amusing incident unfolded when a visitor mistook Sunny's extensive teddy bear collection for someone else's.

Ranveer Singh's First Meeting with Deepika Padukone:

On Koffee With Karan Season 8, Ranveer Singh reminisced about his first encounter with Deepika Padukone. Describing the moment, he narrated the script reading for a movie at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's residence. Deepika's entrance, with the sea breeze tousling her hair, left Ranveer awestruck.

Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's Fatherhood:

In a conversation with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor's transformation as a father. She described him as a hands-on dad, sensitive and devoted. Alia shared that holding their daughter Raha is a challenge because Ranbir is deeply involved in parenting, creating special moments like window-sitting sessions.

Kiara Advani on Privacy with Sidharth Malhotra:

Kiara Advani explained the decision to keep her personal life private with her husband Sidharth Malhotra. In an interview with Femina, she emphasized the importance of protecting their relationship and maintaining focus on their individual careers before tying the knot.

Katrina Kaif Reveals Vicky Kaushal's Singing Habit:

Katrina Kaif shared a charming detail about her husband Vicky Kaushal during an interview with Pinkvilla. She disclosed that Vicky often sings her to sleep when she finds it difficult to rest. His passion for singing and the joy he experiences while dancing were highlighted by Katrina.

Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood Feud:

During an appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra discussed her decision to explore opportunities in the US. She cited industry politics and feeling cornered in Bollywood as factors prompting her to take a break. Priyanka expressed her discomfort with the political dynamics in the industry.

As we bid adieu to 2023, these revelations offer a glimpse into the personal and intriguing lives of Bollywood's brightest stars.

Credit: Pinkvilla






