Must Read! 6 Bollywood actresses who are older than their husbands

Love has a way of breaking barriers, and in Bollywood, these actresses have defied the age-old norm of having older husbands.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 18:44
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Age, they say, is just a number, and these celebrity couples have proven that when it comes to love, anything is possible. Let’s look at 6 such Bollywood couples where the wife is older than the husband. 

1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:

The new couple in town, Katrina and Vicky’s love story began in 2019, with Vicky Kaushal winning the heart of Katrina, who happens to be almost 5 years older than him.

Also Read:  Shocking! These Bollywood actresses are living with boys of their son's age

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

The power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made headlines with their joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2017. Despite a 10-year age gap, they got married in 2018, with Nick proposing to Priyanka in her favourite Tiffany & Co showroom.

3. Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi:

80s actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi broke norms when they got married in 1986. Zarina, 6 years older than Aditya, met him on the sets of "Kalank ka Tika," and they have been together ever since, raising a son, Sooraj, and a daughter, Sana.

4. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover:

Known for their public displays of affection, this hot couple met on the set of their movie and tied the knot in 2016. Karan is reportedly 6 years younger than Bipasha, and their love is often referred to as 'monkey love.'

5. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder:

Director Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan fell in love on the sets of "Main Hoon Na" and got married in 2004. With an age gap of 8 years, they have three children together – Anya, Diva, and Czar.

6. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu:

This adorable couple got engaged in Paris in 2014 and exchanged vows in January 2015. Proud parents to a beautiful daughter, Inaaya, Soha and Kunal share an age difference of 4 years.

Also Read: OMG! Look at the shocking age gaps of these Bollywood power couples

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Bollywood Bollywood couples Priyanka Chopra Farah Khan Soha Ali Khan Bipasha Basu Katrina Kaif Zarina Wahab Nick Jonas news Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 18:44

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
MUMBAI: Rohit Bose Roy first gained popularity with the Doordarshan show Swabhimaan, and after that, he became one of...
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
MUMBAI: Over the time with their amazing contribution and with their hot pictures these Bollywood actresses never fail...
”Soniya Bansal will be a Game-Changer if she re-enters the Bigg Boss house",says Soniya’s sister Aayra Bansal
MUMBAI: Soniya Bansal who recently made headlines for being in cahoots to be a part of Bigg Boss 17, has also become...
Audience Reaction! Fans are in love with Vandana from Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, check out the love pouring out for Sayli Salunkhe
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success
MUMBAI : Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the versatile talents we have in the acting space, over the time with his...
Surprising! Here's an unseen similarity between Imlie season 1 and 3 that you don't want to miss, check it out
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap after...
Recent Stories
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Woah! Today marks 30 years of Rohit Roy in the acting world, actor shares his journey with his fans
Priyanka
Woah! From Priyanka Chopra to Radhika Apte here are the actresses who wore Saree without blouse
Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! "He should immediately do Dhoom4 or Don3" netizens for Ranbir Kapoor after Animal success
Tiger Zinda Hai
Box Office! From Tiger Zinda Hai to Jawan: Top 10 biggest opening weekend of Bollywood
Deepika
Wow! Deepika Padukone, stunning everyone in a gorgeous purple gown at The Academy Museum Gala 2023
Zoya Akhtar
What! Did filmaker Zoya Akhtar hinted on Hrithik Roshan starrer film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel?