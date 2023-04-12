Must Read! 6 Bollywood actresses who are older than their husbands

MUMBAI: Age, they say, is just a number, and these celebrity couples have proven that when it comes to love, anything is possible. Let’s look at 6 such Bollywood couples where the wife is older than the husband.
1. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal:
The new couple in town, Katrina and Vicky’s love story began in 2019, with Vicky Kaushal winning the heart of Katrina, who happens to be almost 5 years older than him.
2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:
The power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made headlines with their joint appearance at the Met Gala in 2017. Despite a 10-year age gap, they got married in 2018, with Nick proposing to Priyanka in her favourite Tiffany & Co showroom.
3. Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi:
80s actors Zarina Wahab and Aditya Pancholi broke norms when they got married in 1986. Zarina, 6 years older than Aditya, met him on the sets of "Kalank ka Tika," and they have been together ever since, raising a son, Sooraj, and a daughter, Sana.
4. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover:
Known for their public displays of affection, this hot couple met on the set of their movie and tied the knot in 2016. Karan is reportedly 6 years younger than Bipasha, and their love is often referred to as 'monkey love.'
5. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder:
Director Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan fell in love on the sets of "Main Hoon Na" and got married in 2004. With an age gap of 8 years, they have three children together – Anya, Diva, and Czar.
6. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu:
This adorable couple got engaged in Paris in 2014 and exchanged vows in January 2015. Proud parents to a beautiful daughter, Inaaya, Soha and Kunal share an age difference of 4 years.
