Must Read! From Aaj Rapat Jaye To Cham Cham, here are of the iconic rain songs of Indian movies

MUMBAI :Over the time we have seen some beautiful songs coming from the Indian movies which are best suitable for different occasions and different season.

No doubt these songs over the time have got the position of cult in the Indian cinema.

Having said that today let us have a look at some of the amazing iconic rain songs from the Indian cinema.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani - Mohra

Indeed it is one of the iconic song of Indian cinema. Tip Tip Barsa Pani was picturise on Raveena Tandon, the actress is looking supremely hot in the song and it is one of the most popular song till today

Koi Ladki Hai - Dil To Pagal Hai

The song Koi Ladki Hai from the movie Dil To Pagal Hai is no doubt yet another song we love to see and listen all over again. The song has been shot with Shahrukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and ended with Karisma Kapoor

Barso Re Megha Megha - Guru

Another most loved rain song from the Bollywood industry is Barso Re Megha Megha from the movie Guru, it is one of the most loved and till today when we see the listen we love to listen on repeat value.

Cham Cham - Baaghi

No doubt Shraddha Kapoor looked beautiful in the song Cham Cham from the movie Baaghi, the dance is loved by the fans and audience and it was shot with Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

Aaj Rapat Jaaye - Namak Halaal

Song Aaj Rapat Jaye from the movie Namak Halaal is no doubt another most popular song in the Indian cinema, it is indeed iconic and popular song till today and has a huge fan base also the dance by the actor Amitabh Bachchan was loved

Well these are most loved rain songs from the Indian movies which are best suitable for rainy season now, which song is your favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.

