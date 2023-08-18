Must Read! Aamir Khan blocks Christmas 2024, netizens are saying ‘hope it is not a remake’

Aamir Khan announces his movie for Christmas 2024 and there are some of the comments which are coming from the fans and audience which are saying that they really hope that it is not Lal Singh Chadda and it’s not a remake
AAMIR KHAN

MUMBAI: No doubt Aamir Khan is one of the most loved and followed actors in acting industry, over the time with his amazing acting contribution and his characters he has created a solid fan base and a solid mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming project of the actor.

Recently we have heard the news that actor Aamir Khan has announced his upcoming movie which will be releasing in the month Christmas 2024, well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience and the fans are very happy to see the actor after a long time on the big screen.

Well also there are many people who are trolling the actor for different reasons, have a look at the comments.

ALSO READ – Must Read! Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan gets a mixed response from netizens, “Nice... could have been better”

As we can see these comments many people are saying that it's good to see that the actor is releasing his movie but be they are saying they really hope that it is not a remake, because they very well know what happened to Lal Singh Chadda, also people said hopefully it is not 2nd Lal Singh Chad and 2nd Thugs of Hindustan.

What are your views on this movie announcement of the actor Aamir Khan and what do you think what types of movies the actor should be doing, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his upcoming films after Dream Girl 2, “I am doing two films...”

