Must Read! Aamir Khan’s daughter reveals about struggling with depression after parents’ divorce, says “I would just sleep my day away so I would have fewer hours to live”

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira who recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare, has opened up about battling depression while studying in the Netherlands.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 07:00
MUMBAI :Aamir Khan is one of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. He is known to be the perfectionist of Bollywood who has given one blockbuster per year for several years. Who can forget his films like 3 Idiots, Dangal, Lagaan and many more. The actor’s personal life has also taken center stage in the last few years since he announced his divorce with his second wife Kiran Rao.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira who recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare, has opened up about battling depression while studying in the Netherlands. She recently launched the ‘Agastu Foundation’, which helps and supports people battling with mental health issues. Talking about her battle with mental health, she said, “My mom pointed out that I didn’t want to be alive so I would just sleep my day away so that I would have fewer hours to live in a day” She continued, “This period was one-and-a-half years. Then I stopped eating food for four days.”

Ira told a news portal that her depression came back every 8-10 months and she is still under medication. She further said, “It’s partly genetic, partly psychological, and partly social. It took me a while to figure it out. But I have mental health disorders in my family. I also did not make healthy choices and I systematically walked into depression.”

 

 

Ira’s parents Aamir and Reena are part of the Advisory Board of Agastu Foundation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye

 

