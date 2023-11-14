Must read! Aatish from Tiger 3 or Jim from Pathaan, who is your favourite Spy verse villain

With the release of the movie Tiger 3 Emraan Hashmi is getting some amazing response from the fans, well who do you think has done better as the villain John Abraham as Jim in Pathaan or Emraan Hashmi as Aatish in Tiger 3
movie_image: 
Tiger 3

MUMBAI : Tiger 3 is getting some amazing response from the fans and audience all over the nation and also worldwide. The movie that has superstar Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif also has Emraan Hashmi as the main villain, and the movie is directed by Fan and Band Baaja Baraat director Maneesh Sharma.

As we know the movie is the part of the spy universe where we have seen movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. No doubt all the surprises in the movie were immensely loved by the fans and audience, other than that the performance coming  from the actor Emraan Hashmi was also loved by the audience, who was seen after a long gap on big screens as the main villain and got some great response.

The actor is getting love for his intensity and his never seen before look. Indeed the actor is the talk of the town for his work, and on the other hand how can we forget one of the best villains of Spy Universe John Abraham in Pathaan where played the character Jim, standing against Pathaan which was played by super star Shahrukh Khan.

From the style to the dialogue delivery and the BGM of the character Jim was immensely loved by the fans and audience, no doubt the face off between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham was looking very much real and the performance of the actor John Abraham was very well appreciated by the audience.

Also read- Box office! Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 crossed the 100 crore mark on Day 2, check out the collections

If you have to make a choice between the character Aatish played by Emraan Hashmi in the movie Tiger 3 and Jim played by John Abraham in the movie Pathaan, who do you think has done their job better and which character is your favourite, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the movie Tiger 3 it has crossed the 100 crore mark on the 2nd day and it is getting some mix to positive response from the fans and audience, what are your views on the movie and how do you like the performance of the actor Emraan Hashmi as Aatish playing negative character, do let us know in the comment section below.

Also read- Hawwt! Here are the times Starfish actress Khushali Kumar raised temperature with her hotness

 

