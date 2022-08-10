Must Read! “Ab bas karo”, “please change the director” netizens on the reports of Housefull 5 going on floors soon

There are few reports which are floating all over which speaks about upcoming movie Housefull 5 and their cast, netizens says, ‘This is enough and this time they would want to see the real talent in the movie’, have a look at the comments

movie_image: 
MUMBAI : No doubt Housefull franchise is one of the most loved franchises of Bollywood industry, right from household 1 to Housefull 4, we have seen some beautiful story lines, with gorgeous actresses and some funny sequences which have been liked by the fans till today.

We won't be wrong in saying Houseful is one such franchise which can be considered as a complete family entertainer and the fans always look forward to the upcoming sequel of the movie. Ever since the movie Housefull 4 was released and became a blockbuster the fans are now looking forward to the upcoming sequel that is Housefull 5, and now there are few reports and rumours which are floating all over the social media with regards to the movie Housefull 5 and their cast.

Reports says that Akshay Kumar will be seen along with Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and John Abraham in the upcoming sequel and to this netizens have given their reactions, many are happy and excited for the movie whereas few are unhappy, check out the comments below

As we can see these comments, netizens are saying that this time they want to say it real talent like Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpai and others in the sequel, whereas many people are saying that, they need to have a change of director this time, people are also saying that this is now enough they should not come up with the sequel.

Well these are the comments coming from the side of netizens with regards to the movie Housefull 5 and if you are excited for the movie, what do you think should be cast of the 5th instalment of the movie, do share your views in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

