Must read! Abhishek Bacchan holds these two record in Guinness book revealed by the actor himself

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan is no doubt one of the finest talents we have in acting industry. We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans. The actor was last seen in the movie The Big Bull which was premiered on digital platform and he is now coming up with his upcoming thriller movie titled Bob Biswas.

For all the Abhishek Bachchan fans do you know the actor had registered his name in the Guinness Book of World Record not one time but twice, yes you heard right Abhishek Bacchan holds to record in Guinness book and this was revealed by the actor himself.

Recently the actor was seen in the Talk Show, the Kapil Sharma show to promote his upcoming movie Bob Biswas where he spoke in detail about these two records. The actor said first time when he got his name registered was during his movie Delhi 6, he was the only actor in the world to visit 8 different location in Different cities in 12 hours to promote his movie because of which his name got registered. And the second time the actor said, he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are the only father and son in the entire world to play the role reversal on screen and this was for the movie Pa.

No doubt these two records are indeed never seen before records the actor have registered his name for in the Guinness Book of Record.

Talking about his upcoming thriller movie Bob Biswas the movie will also have Chitrangada Singh along with the actor. The movie is the spinoff of the character of Bob Biswas from the movie Kahaani which had Vidya Balan. The movie Bob Biswas is all set to release on Zee 5 on 3rd December.

