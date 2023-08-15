Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reacts on the clash between OMG 2, Gadar 2 and Jailer

Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer, directed by R Balki is all set for a theatrical release on 18th August 2023. In the film, Abhishek will be seen essaying the role of a cricket coach whose life takes an ultimate turn upon meeting with a paraplegic cricket player played by Saiyami.
Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer Ghoomer, directed by R Balki is all set for a theatrical release on 18th August 2023. In the film, Abhishek will be seen essaying the role of a cricket coach whose life takes an ultimate turn upon meeting with a paraplegic cricket player played by Saiyami. 

Also read - India Best Dancer Season 3: Exclusive! Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher to grace the upcoming episode

In the film, Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi will also seen in prominent roles. This week brings a showdown between three new theatrical releases which are Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, and Rajnikanth’s Jailer. 

While all three films are of totally different genres and have their own audiences, Abhishek Bachchan has extended his support for all three films. Here's what he said.

While it was a clash between three highly anticipated films in the theatre this week, the Bunty Aur Babli actor told ETimes that he supports all three films, OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Jailer. “I am rooting for all three films OMG 2, Gadar 2, and Jailer and I will be watching the films back to back.”

In the upcoming film of Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in a cameo role. While the Zanjeer actor has already starred in R Balki’s films like Paa, Shamitabh, and Cheeni Kum, speaking about his camaraderie in Ghoomer, Abhishek revealed, that Amitabh Ji is R Balki’s lucky charm. 

He said, “Dad is Balki's lucky charm and he will never make a film without him. This is our ode to my dad. Unfortunately, we don't share screen space, but he has a cameo in this.” 

In addition to it, the Delhi-6 actor is also happy about the fact that the film is having a theatrical release and not releasing on any OTT platform. 

He expressed, “Every actor, producer, and director believes that Friday will decide the future. Every film is a make or break for you and Ghoomer is the same. I am happy and proud of the film. I am happy that it’s releasing in theaters. Coming into a dark theater with samosa.” 

He also added, “This film is very personal to me. It's a film about hope, inspiration, and never say die attitude. I hope we can convey it to the audience.”

Also read - On India’s Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan reveals “For me, my Maa and Paa are my support system”

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi and Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of his next Ghoomer and also has SSS7 and Shoojit Sircar's next in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 
 

