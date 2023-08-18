Must read! Abhishek Bachchan reveals how wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calms his anger down, read more

MUMBAI: Ghoomer actor Abhishek Bachchan is making headlines for his new movie and his performance. Known for his roles in successful movies like Dhoom, Dasvi, Dhoom 2, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, Raavan, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and Run, he is back on the big screen with a bang.

His recent film, Ghoomer has garnered praise from audiences as well as critics. Abhishek has been out and about promoting his film and in addition to discussing his new movie, Abhishek also opened up about his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

During a podcast conversation, Abhishek recounted how Aishwarya helps him maintain his anger. He shared, "After a draining day, minor annoyances can get to you, such as the frustrating traffic in Mumbai. However, Aishwarya has a way of reminding me to stay calm and composed. Abhishek reveals how Aishwarya calms him. He reveals that she says, "Why let anger consume you? Just take a deep breath. You have returned home to a serene and joyful family environment."

Abhishek also recounted a touching memory from COVID-19. The actor recalled that During covid, his father, wife, daughter, and he were all hospitalised together due to illness. Sharing the incident he said that everyone recovered and got discharged one by one but he was the last to come home after almost a month.

He recalled how again it was Aishwarya to remind them about how fortunate they were to get the right and timely treatment. "This perspective of hers reminded me to appreciate our blessings and each other, " he said.

Viewing Aishwarya as a guiding presence, Abhishek admires her ability to make him calm and prioritise what truly matters. He acknowledges her role in fostering positivity and ensuring they cherish their familial blessings.

Credits - Bollywood Life