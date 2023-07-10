Must Read! THIS actor dropped out of school due to his alcoholic father, sold pens on the streets and went on to become India’s best comedian

MUMBAI: Johnny Lever is a name synonymous with comic timing and a clean sense of humor. The actor/comedian who started his career with stand-up comedy shows at events, is today called the King of Comedy. His jokes can crack up people of all ages, races and strata of society. His 4 decade plus long career and rags to riches story is truly an inspiration to many. He however had a difficult childhood due to an alcoholic father.

Also Read-What! Johnny Lever reveals the reason behind Cirkus failing to make a mark, says “There could have been some mistakes…”

While speaking to a news portal, Johnny said, “My father was an alcoholic, due to which he never paid any attention to us, but it was my elder uncle who paid us for our fees and ration. So after a while I got infuriated and left school. But I got a lot of love while I was in school, I used to imitate everyone.”

He further added, “Even the teachers. My class teacher, Damyanti teacher, was very lovely. I am still in touch with her. When I left, she sent the students to call me and even wanted to pay the fees and clothes for me to join back the school.”

Johnny spoke about why he doesn't get much work now, “Sometimes, the heroes would feel threatened and my scenes would be edited. They used to watch how the audience would react to my scenes and feel insecure. They started asking writers to come up with comedy scenes for them, as well. The writers would start distributing comedy scenes. And my roles became smaller and smaller, which is what you’re seeing now. Comedy is gone.”

Also Read- Happy Birthday Johnny Lever! From Baazigar to Housefull 4, memorable films of the comedy king

Johnny concluded, “There were times when I was going through some personal issues and had to film a comedy scene. One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence.”

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-DNA