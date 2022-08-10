Must Read! Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted of abetment charges in Jiah Khan suicide case

A special court of the CBI prounced the verdict for the Jiah Khan case, and accuitted Sooraj who was accused in the case where he was facing the charges of abetment of suicide
Sooraj Pancholi

MUMBAI : The Jiah Khan suicide case was one of the most controversial and talked about case in Bollywood and it has been going on for a decade now.

Actress Jiah Khan had committed suicide on the 3rd June 2013 by hanging herself in her apartment reportedly her mom and sister weren't there at her home when the incident took place.

The case took huge turn when on June 7th a six-page hand-written note was found at her residence by her sister, allegedly addressed to Khan's boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi. The note reportedly indicates that Khan planned to end her life.

Since, then the case been gaining a lot of fuel in the media and a case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sooraj Pancholi.

During the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation, the actress came out and spoke about her daughter's case and mentioned how she is still fighting for justice and that there is no progress in the case, she had come on various debates and spoke about the case.

A special CBI court on Friday cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi of the charge of abetting the suicide of actor Jiah Khan in 2013 due to “paucity of evidence”.

ALSO READ – Jian Khan suicide case: Must Read! Sooraj Pancholi’s family hopes for the actor’s acquittal for the verdict on April 28th

“Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted,” Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai said.

Sooraj's lawyer defended him by saying that the CBI had not been able to prove anything reason for him to committ the offence he is charged with.

Earlier, the CBI had claimed that it was after the actor broke up with the actress by sending a bouquet Jiah took the decision to end her life though no defence witness was examined on behalf of Pancholi.

He was also interrogated a month ago where he clearly stated that he had a good relationship with Jiah and he is not responsible for her death.

Today, the CBI has acquitted him of the case and he is free from the case and all the charges against him, though the actress' mother Rabia would be applying in the higher courts.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Jian Khan Suicide Case: Must Read! All you need to know; here’s a complete timeline

* DESCLIAMNER : ALL THE REPORTS STATED IN THE ARTICLE ARE BASED ON MEDIA REPORTS AND TELLYCHAKKAR DOESNT CLAIM OR TAKE THE RESPONSIBILTY OF THE REPORTS*

