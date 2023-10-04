Must Read! Actors and filmmakers who worked together after a feud

MUMBAI :In Bollywood, it has happened a lot of times that actors and filmmakers due to their differences have had a feud and decided not to work with each other. However, later they solved the issues between them and teamed up again.

So, today let’s look at the list of actors and filmmakers who worked together after a feud...

Kartik Aaryan – Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were supposed to team up for Dostana 2 and even the shooting of the film had started. But, in 2021, the actor made his exit from the film and reportedly all was not well between him and Karan. However, recently they met for a professional meeting so it is expected that they might team up soon.



Govinda – David Dhawan

Govinda and David Dhawan are one of the hit actor-director jodis. There was a time when things had gone sour between them but they worked together in Partner and Do Knot Disturb. However, it is said that there are still some issues between them.



Amitabh Bachchan – Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma is known for his controversial tweets. He had done some tweets for Amitabh Bachchan, and had used some abusive words for him in that. However, later the two worked together in Sarkar 3.



Akshay Kumar – Yash Chopra

Akshay Kumar had done an extended cameo in Yash Chopra’s Dil To Pagal Hai, and reportedly, he was not paid what was promised to him. So, that’s why he was upset and didn’t work with the production house for 11 years and later starred in YRF’s Tashan.



