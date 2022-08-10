Must Read! Actors who are most likely to be at top 5 this year

MUMBAI: Already five months of the year are over, and we have seen many movies that were released in theatres and on OTT. While some received a great response, some failed to make a mark.

Today, now let’s look at the list of the actors who are likely to be in the top 5 this year...

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback this year with Pathaan which became a blockbuster at the box office. Now, the actor has Jawan and Dunki lined up, and for now, both the movies are slated to release this year. So, if Jawan and Dunki will rule at the box office, SRK will be at the top spot with three back-to-back hits.

Ranbir Kapoor



Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar received a decent response at the box office. Now, he has Animal lined up for a release and the buzz about the movie is damn good. So, we can expect it to do well.

Manoj Bajpayee



This year, Manoj Bajpayee has already given two fantastic performances in OTT releases like Gulmohar and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He has three more projects lined up, Despatch, Joram, and Soup.

Prabhas



Prabhas needs a hit as his last two releases, Saaho and Radhe Shyam had failed to impress the audiences. He has two pan-India films slated to release this year, Adipurush and Salaar. If both the movies do well, he will get his pan-India star tag back.

Shahid Kapoor



Shahid Kapoor has already impressed one and all with his performance in the OTT series Farzi. His next release is Bloody Daddy which looks interesting and by the end of the year, it is expected that his rom-com with Kriti Sanon will also be released in theatres. So, if Bloody Daddy gets a great response on OTT, and his film with Kriti gets a great response in theatres, then of course, Shahid will be in the top 5.

