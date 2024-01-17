Must read! THIS actress all set to co-star with Suriya in his Bollywood debut; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: The famous South Indian actor Suriya is presently shooting his next movie, Kanguva. However, his most recent project, the critically praised Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Mahabharata, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. According to a recent update circulating online, Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood actress, is reportedly being considered for the part of the film's potential female protagonist.

Suriya's Bollywood debut is anticipated to be made on an opulent budget of Rs 500 crore, according to estimates. Suriya is said to play the crucial role of Karna in the Mahabharata, giving the ancient tale a thrilling new angle.

Online buzz about Suriya's much-awaited movie Kanguva has been building, especially after the production team unveiled an eye-catching poster. The interesting poster features the actor in two different roles: one as a contemporary guy, and the other as a mythological entity holding a sword and having wings.

The poster's tweet was sent on Studio Green's official X account and said, “A Destiny Stronger Than Time. The past, present and future. All echo one name! #Kanguva. Here is the #KanguvaSecondLook.”

Under Siva's direction, Kanguva features Bobby Deol and Disha Patani on their Tamil cinema debuts, with Suriya playing the major role. Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar, and B. S. Avinash are among the ensemble cast members in the movie.

Under the guidance of Studio Green and UV Creations, KE Gnanavel Raja, V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati produced the film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy, and editing by Nishadh Yusuf. Kanguva, which is expected to be released later this year and has an estimated budget of between Rs 300 and Rs 350 crore, promises to provide moviegoers with an unforgettable cinematic experience.

