Must Read! THIS actress entered films by chance, earned the status of superstar and had three failed marriages, she is unrecognizable now

Today we will talk about one such actress who had many successful films but left films and now is unrecognizable.
Salma Agha

MUMBAI: The golden era of the 80s and 90s have seen many amazing actresses gaining immense success like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Singh, among many others. Today we will talk about one such actress who had many successful films but left films and now is unrecognizable.

We are talking about actress Salma Agha. Salma entered films in 1982 at the age of 17 with the film Nikaah co-starring Raj Babbar and Deepak Parashar. The film was a huge hit and made Salma an overnight star. 

Salma however could not retain her star status and eventually disappeared from the limelight. Salma incidentally wanted to become a singer and went to Naushad Ali's house, where she met BR Chopra who liked her voice as well as style and offered her his film.

Salma showed her talent for acting in films like 'Pati Patni Aur Tawaif', 'Oonche Log', and 'Jungle Ki Beti'. She even sung songs in many films and even won a Filmfare for her film NIkaah. One of her most popular songs which even today is remembered by many is ‘Dil Ke Armaan Aansoon Mein Beh Gaye..’

Salma’s personal life was in turmoil as she had three failed marriages. Salma was first married to Javed Sheikh in the 1980s. She then married squash player Rahmat Khan and their marriage lasted 13 years and they have two children together – Zara "Sasha" Agha Khan and Ali Agha Khan. Salma then married Manzar Shah in 2011, who is a Dubai based businessman. Getting distracted by heartbreak and divorces, Salma ruined her flourishing career. She tried her luck in Pakistani films but did not get any success there either. 

