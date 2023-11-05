Must Read! Adah Sharma birthday: Did you know The Kerala Story actress was reportedly going to star opposite Salman Khan in THIS film?

MUMBAI: Adah Sharma has been in the industry for more than a decade, but it is her recently released film The Kerala Story that has made everyone sit back and recognise her talent. The film has been doing exceptionally well at the box office and has till now collected Rs. 68.86 crore.

Apart from Bollywood films, Adah has worked in South films as well. Her performance in the Telugu movie Kshanam (2017) had grabbed everyone’s attention. Kshanam, which starred Adivi Sesh as the male lead, was a hit at the box office, and a Hindi remake was planned with Salman Khan in it.

There were even reports that Adah was approached to reprise her role in the Hindi remake as well. While talking to a portal, Adah had at that time stated, “I would not like to confirm or deny anything. I feel that things should take their own course. All I can say is that I would like to do the remake of Kshanam in any language because the role is very close to my heart. I worked very hard on the character which spans for ten years from the age of 16 to 26.”

Well, the film didn’t materialise with Salman Khan and Adah Sharma, and it was later remade as Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. While Adah had received a good response for her performance in Kshanam, Disha had received a mixed response for her act.

