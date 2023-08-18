Must Read! Adah Sharma reacts to the reports of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, “Whenever something is there...”

Reportedly, Adah Sharma is buying the flat in Mont Blanc Apartments in which Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay. Read on to know more...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Adah

MUMBAI: This morning, we came across a post on social media that Adah Sharma is buying the house in Mount Blanc Apartment in which Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay. Now, very recently, The Kerala Story actress was spotted at the building, and it looked like she was there to see the house.

The paparazzi were waiting for her outside the building, and when they asked her about buying or renting the flat, she said, “Whenever something is there, I will tell you all first, I promise. My mother is there, she will shout at everyone (smiles). See, I am so sweet, I just didn’t walk away. I will tell you guys, and if there’s something I will give sweets as well.”

Also Read:Breaking! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in

Well, Adah neither confirmed nor denied the reports, so let’s wait for an official confirmation from her.  

On the work front, Adah was recently seen in the web series Commando which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The series is getting a good response. Talking about her upcoming movies, the actress will be seen in a film titled The Game of Girgit which also stars Shreyas Talpade.

Also Read:Exclusive! “I always aim for some good stories” - Adah Sharma on the success of the movie The Kerala Story

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Adah Sharma Sushant Singh Rajput Mont Blanc Apartments The Kerala Story Selfiee The Game of Girgit Shreyas Talpade Commando Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/26/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa : Shocking! Dimpy will come and help the Shah family; Pakhi tries to covalence Anupama to give Adhik another chance
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : OMG! Rohit Shetty gives this dangerous prank to Aiswarya Sharma but there is a twist to it
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Baalveer 3: Oh No! Aageel attacks Baalveer
MUMBAI:  'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Kya Baat Hai! Elvish Yadav to team up with Manisha Rani for a project ?
MUMBAI:  Elvish Yadav these days is making headlines as he has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2, where he...
Exclusive! “The fact that it was coming from Raj and DK and a great script with good cast made me say yes” Pooja Gor
MUMBAI: Actress Pooja Gor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in ott space, she has been...
Imlie: Major Upcoming Twist! Imlie and Atharva’s baby goes missing
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Malaika Arora
OMG! Malaika Arora unfollows Arjun Kapoor’s family on social media amidst break-up rumors? Read on to know more
Manish Wadhwa
Exclusive! Gadar 2 actor Manish Wadhwa reveals if screen time is important for him, “In Pathaan, I had a very small role, but...”
Alia Bhatt
Wow! Alia Bhatt to train in mixed martial arts as part of YRF’s spy universe prep; will undergo 3 months of intense training
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Unveils the teaser for the Upcoming Song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from JAWAN during #AskSRK session
SHAH RUKH KHAN
What! Police deployed outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence due to protest against an online gaming advertisement, read more
Malaika
Shocking! “Malaika out Kusha in” netizens react on the dating rumors of Arjun Kapoor and Kusha Kapila