Must Read! Adah Sharma reacts to the reports of her buying Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, “Whenever something is there...”

MUMBAI: This morning, we came across a post on social media that Adah Sharma is buying the house in Mount Blanc Apartment in which Sushant Singh Rajput used to stay. Now, very recently, The Kerala Story actress was spotted at the building, and it looked like she was there to see the house.

The paparazzi were waiting for her outside the building, and when they asked her about buying or renting the flat, she said, “Whenever something is there, I will tell you all first, I promise. My mother is there, she will shout at everyone (smiles). See, I am so sweet, I just didn’t walk away. I will tell you guys, and if there’s something I will give sweets as well.”

Also Read:Breaking! Adah Sharma buys the flat Sushant Singh Rajput stayed in

Well, Adah neither confirmed nor denied the reports, so let’s wait for an official confirmation from her.

On the work front, Adah was recently seen in the web series Commando which started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar a few days ago. The series is getting a good response. Talking about her upcoming movies, the actress will be seen in a film titled The Game of Girgit which also stars Shreyas Talpade.

Also Read:Exclusive! “I always aim for some good stories” - Adah Sharma on the success of the movie The Kerala Story

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





