Must read! Adhyayan Suman opens up about the backlash he received after ending his relationship with Kangana Ranaut

MUMBAI: Shekhar Suman’s son, Adhyayan Suman, may be an actor-singer, but he has often made the headlines more for her personal life than his professional one. Adhyayan – who starred in films like Haal–e–dil, Raaz – The Mystery Continues, and Jashnn, has mostly been in the spotlight owing to his past relationship with Kangana Ranaut and publically talking about it years after they parted ways.

For those who do not know, Kangana and Adhyayan met while working together in ‘Raaz: The Mystery Continues’ and were in a relationship for a few months in 2008-2009. They had an ugly breakup, with Suman making several allegations against her – including accusing her of trying to influence him, being an abusive girlfriend and more. In 2016, he even accused her of performing black magic.

In an interview recently, Adhyayan Suman got candid about why he opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut. During the interaction, the ‘Raaz – The Mystery Continues’ actor stated that he has no regrets about talking about the relationship and even sharing graphic details about what transpired between the two.

Talking about his and Kangana Ranaut’s relationship and publically sharing details about it, Adhyayan Suman said, “I don’t regret speaking about my relationship. I spoke about it like any human being would. I spoke about it at a point when people didn’t know about my side of the story.” He continued, “If you recall, there were no press conferences arranged. I never created a hullabaloo saying that things happened with me. It was just once that I spoke out of respect for that person and more importantly, for myself.”

The 35-year-old actor further stated that everyone needed to know how his and Kangana’s relationship impacted him. He said, “We’ve to understand that every coin has two sides. People knew the other side of it. I wanted to speak up just once and not discuss it any further. When you’re in the public domain, there are so many opinions and judgments passed about you that sometimes it’s important to clear things out.”

Talking about how speaking about the relationship publically impacted his career, Adhyayan Suman said, “If I was publicity hungry, I would’ve spoken about it back in 2009 when I had the relationship and not in 2017. What difference does it make to my career? You don’t get work because of your affairs but because of your talent. People judged me back then, but then they came back and apologised to me after I spoke about my side of the story. I faced backlash, but I don’t regret it at all.”

