Must Read! Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer had a disappointing week one

Here’s how Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush collected at the box office in its first week. Read on to know more…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 12:04
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. The pre-release buzz around the film was quite good, and it even took a bumper opening of Rs. 86.75 crore (all languages).

However, because of the negative reviews and poor word of mouth, the film showed a drop on Saturday and Sunday. But, the biggest shock was the Monday collection and later, the movie showed a downfall at the box office further.

Also Read: With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

On its seventh day, Adipurush collected Rs. 4.85 crore (all languages) which is very dull. In its first week, the film has collected Rs. 259.90 crore (all languages). While the number is quite high, it is surely not good for a film which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500-600 crore.

Also, looking at the box office collection on Thursday, we wonder if the film will be able to show a huge jump during its second weekend. Only a miraculous jump at the box office can save Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been doing well at the box office even in its third week. The movie, during its third week collected Rs. 9.54 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 72.54 crore. It’s a super hit!

The success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke proves that the audience is ready to watch mid-budget movies in theatres if they are well made.

Also Read: Ayodhya saints call for ban on 'Adipurush'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Adipurush Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Om Raut Vicky Kaushal Sara Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/23/2023 - 12:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Sad! Elahi in trauma with her new haircut, Jordan to do everything to erase Jahaan's effect from Elahi's heart
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Prerna Runthala opens up on her character in ‘Ishq Ki Dastaan- Naagmani’
MUMBAI: Actress Prerna Runthala is on cloud nine these days as she has finally made debut in Dangal channel’s hit show...
Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense" netizens trolls Kiara Advani for her dress
MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting industry, over...
Exclusive! Sheetal Maulik on making an exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: The creatives tried a lot to see if my role fits with the new story but it didn't work out
MUMBAI:Ever since the viewers have known about the leap happening in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the show is...
Tiku Weds Sheru review! This Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer is the perfect recipe of bad storytelling, poor writing with complex screenplay, which lands no where
MUMBAI: Movie Tiku Weds Sheru which has Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leading role has been grabbing the...
Interesting! Trailer of Sharman Joshi and Mona Singh starrer Kafas is engaging
MUMBAI: While there have been a lot of things happening on multiple OTT platforms, we haven’t seen much on Sony LIV in...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense" netizens trolls Kiara Advani for her dress
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kiara Advani
Shocking! "What has happened to her dressing sense" netizens trolls Kiara Advani for her dress
Ketika Sharma
Hot! Check out the times actress Ketika Sharma raised temperatures with her hot looks
Suhana Khan
Congratulations! Suhana Khan purchases her first home before the release of her debut film 'The Archies', check out the details
Adipurush
OMG! After Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, film producer Om Raut gets police protection
Rashmika Mandanna
What! Rashmika Mandanna and her manager part ways amid the rumours of feud, former states "There is no negativity between us"
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies
Tellychakkar Poll! Fans chose Ram Charan over Prabhas for playing Ram in their movies