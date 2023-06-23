Must Read! Adipurush box office collection: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer had a disappointing week one

MUMBAI: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush was one of the most awaited films of the year. The pre-release buzz around the film was quite good, and it even took a bumper opening of Rs. 86.75 crore (all languages).

However, because of the negative reviews and poor word of mouth, the film showed a drop on Saturday and Sunday. But, the biggest shock was the Monday collection and later, the movie showed a downfall at the box office further.

Also Read: With 'Adipurush' suffering, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' gets more runs in theatres

On its seventh day, Adipurush collected Rs. 4.85 crore (all languages) which is very dull. In its first week, the film has collected Rs. 259.90 crore (all languages). While the number is quite high, it is surely not good for a film which is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500-600 crore.

Also, looking at the box office collection on Thursday, we wonder if the film will be able to show a huge jump during its second weekend. Only a miraculous jump at the box office can save Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been doing well at the box office even in its third week. The movie, during its third week collected Rs. 9.54 crore, taking the till date total to Rs. 72.54 crore. It’s a super hit!

The success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke proves that the audience is ready to watch mid-budget movies in theatres if they are well made.

Also Read: Ayodhya saints call for ban on 'Adipurush'

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.