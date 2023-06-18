Must Read! As Adipurush fails to impress the audience, here’s a look at Prabhas’ upcoming movies through which he might be back with a bang

MUMBAI : Prabhas starrer Adipurush took a bumper opening at the box office but showed a minimal drop over the weekend. However, overall the weekend collection was quite good as the film collected Rs. 221.10 crore (all languages) at the box office. But, on its fourth day, Monday, the movie showed a huge drop.

Well, the film has received mostly negative reviews and word of mouth has also been very poor. People who have watched the film are not praising it. So now, as Adipurush has failed to impress the audiences, here’s a look at Prabhas’ upcoming movies through which he might be back with a bang…

Salaar



This year, Prabhas will be having one more release. He will be seen in Prashanth Neel’s Salaar. The fans of the actor have a lot of expectations from Salaar as it is directed by the KGF fame director. Reportedly, the teaser of the movie will be out in a few days.

Project K



Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani is slated to release in 2024. It is in production and the film is said to be a sci-fi set in the future. It will be interesting to see what the movie will offer the audience.

Raja Deluxe



Reportedly, Prabhas will be seen in a movie titled Raja Deluxe which will be directed by Maruthi and also stars Maalvika Mohanan. It is said to be an entertainer with comedy, romance, and horror in it.

Spirit



Prabhas will be teaming up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a movie titled Spirit. Well, the film has been officially announced, but it is yet to go on the floors.

