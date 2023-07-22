Must Read! Adipurush gets relief from Supreme Court, petition to cancel certification dismissed

MUMBAI: Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was released last month. The film received mostly negative reviews, and the dialogues of the film were slammed on social media. People trolled director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir. Now, Manoj has apologised on social media for hurting the sentiments of people.

Adipurush was surrounded by controversy for multiple reasons and there were people on social media who were upset about a few things shown in the film. The film was under attack for its colloquial language and dialogues. Now, the film, which gave out a different version of the Ramayana story, has got relief from the Supreme Court. A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia have sent out notices to parties in the case.

On 30th June, the Allahabad High Court had asked the makers to appear before them and asked the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

The committee was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan who are seeking a ban on the movie. The high court asked producer Bhushan Kumar, director Om Raut and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before court. A five member committee was formed to give their opinion on whether the film had hurt the sentiments of people.

The government has also been directed to review their decision of granting a certificate to the film. The high court has also communicated that the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will be filing their personal affidavits informing if the guidelines for certification of Adipurush for public exhibition have been followed.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and is directed by Om Raut. The film was made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crores and made Rs 400 crores worldwide.

